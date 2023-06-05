On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia.

» California's attorney general says the state of Florida appears to have arranged for a group of South American migrants to be dropped off outside a Sacramento church.

» The United States military has released video of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision.

» Four people are dead and seven others were seriously injured after a car crossed the center line of a Missouri highway and struck five motorcycles.

» France’s beloved abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel has reached a ripe old age. It’s been 1,000 years since the laying of its first stone.

» Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker.

» Prince Harry has become the royal family's most famous litigant in London. The Duke of Sussex has five active legal cases, three of them involving his battle with the British tabloids.

» It was a nip and tuck affair in the NBA Finals Sunday night. Lots of big individual performances in Major League baseball as well as numerous sweeps. And a close finish in the PGA Memorial tournament.

» “The Eric Andre Show” is back on Adult Swim. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5 million. And Cynthia Weil, a Grammy-winning lyricist of great range and endurance who enjoyed a decades-long partnership with husband Barry Mann and helped write "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "On Broadway," "Walking in the Rain" and dozens of other hits, has died at age 82.

