Today is Friday, May 12, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, May 12
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times have ended in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system. The change came early Friday after migrants raced to enter the United States before the new restrictions set in. Meanwhile, the administration was dealt a potentially serious legal setback when a federal judge temporarily blocked its attempt to release migrants more quickly when Border Patrol holding stations are full. Misinformation and confusion buffeted migrants as they paced the border at the Rio Grande, often unsure of where to go or what to do next.
A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger in the New York City subway has turned himself in on a manslaughter charge. An attorney for 24-year-old Daniel Penny says he turned himself in Friday morning with “dignity and integrity.” Manhattan prosecutors said they would bring the criminal charge against Penny in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. Neely’s death was captured on video by a freelance journalist and has raised an uproar. Penny is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. His lawyers say he acted in self-defense.
A high court in Islamabad has granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan a two-week reprieve from arrest in a graft case and granted him bail on the charge. Babar Awan, a lawyer for Khan, says the court made the decision on Friday, a day after the country’s Supreme Court asked it for a ruling. He says Khan is now “a free man,” and that the decision was just. The ruling came after Khan returned to court to hear whether he will be shielded from renewed arrest or taken back into custody — a decision that put the government and legions of Khan supporters on edge after days of violent confrontations.
Palestinian militants have fired rockets toward Jerusalem, further escalating the most violent confrontation in months between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side as foreign mediators pressed ahead with efforts to reach a cease-fire. The past few days of fighting have killed 31 Palestinians in Gaza and a 70-year-old man in central Israel. The Israeli military said its warplanes struck Islamic Jihad rocket launchers. A burst of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip sent air raid sirens wailing. The cross-border exchanges have pitted Israel against Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas.
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech. It’s an attempt to expand to the entire United States tech investment that's largely concentrated around Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says, “This is about taking these places on the edge of glory to being world leaders." The application process for cities to receive the tech hubs grants starts Friday.
Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, stemming from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family after their daughter’s disappearance. Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a young Peruvian woman.
Chris Stapleton has won entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on a night where Lainey Wilson was a dominant force. Wilson won album of the year and was a frequent performer onstage, singing “Grease” and collecting an award moments later, still breathless. Leading nominee HARDY collected four trophies during Thursday's show. The show opened with Keith Urban performing “Texas Time.” The ACMs are being handed out at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco on Thursday. The easy banter between Garth Brooks, in his first hosting gig, and Dolly Parton carried the show’s early moments. The show streamed live on Amazon Prime.
The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will soon reach its climax with a grand final broadcast live from Liverpool. There will be catchy choruses, a kaleidoscope of costumes and tributes to the spirit of Ukraine, which won last year's competition. Twenty-six countries have made it to Saturday’s final at the Liverpool Arena. Each competing act must sing live and stick to a three-minute limit, but otherwise is free to create its own staging. After all the acts have performed, viewers in participating nations can vote for their favorite song. National juries of music industry professionals also points to their favorites. The song with the most points wins — and getting the dreaded “nul points” is considered a national embarassment.
Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating the short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum missed his first six 3-pointers before he drilled two straight clutch ones late in the game that pushed the Celtics past Philadelphia to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7. Complete recap of Thursday's action.
Jesper Fast deflected in a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi on a power play at 7:09 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a series-ending 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Roope Hintz had two goals and had an assist, Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the second-round series and Dallas beat Seattle in Game 5 to move within a victory of the Western Conference finals. A complete recap of Thursday's action.
TODAY IN HISTORY
On May 12, 1949, the Soviet Union lifted the Berlin Blockade, which the Western powers had succeeded in circumventing with their Berlin Airlift.
In 1970, Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run off Pat Jarvis in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field. See more sp…
