On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» A spate of mass shootings and violence across the U.S. over the weekend killed at least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper and left dozens injured. They happened in suburban Chicago, Washington state, central Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore.
» Summer hasn't officially started, but extreme heat is already making itself right at home in Texas and around the Gulf of Mexico.
» U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken was able on Sunday to secure a visit to Washington by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a nearly 6-hour meeting.
» Britain’s House of Commons is likely to endorse a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office. That would be a humiliating censure that would strip the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament.
People are also reading…
» Back in March 2021, Merrick Garland pledged on his first day as attorney general a return to what he calls the “norms” of the Justice Department. But since then it's been anything but typical. The former federal judge now finds himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions because the special counsel he appointed has brought federal criminal charges against Donald Trump.
» In sports, the U.S. Open golf tournament has a first-time major champion, a big trade highlights news in the NBA, a White Sox pitcher has a record tying day but loses, and four Major League baseball teams now have winning streaks of at least six games.
» DC and Warner Bros.’ long-in-the-works superhero movie “The Flash" opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The new Pixar family film “Elemental” took second place.
» Los Angeles prosecutors have charged former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson with reckless driving, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home.
» The Grammys Awards have introduced changes to its programming, including a new decision regarding artificial intelligence that says “only human creators are eligible” can win awards.
» Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch the moment a Syrian man finds his brother among shipwreck survivors in Greece, Oregon Zoo's tiniest penguin goes for her first swim, and more of today's top videos.
A touching moment caught on camera as a Syrian man finds his brother among shipwreck survivors in Greece on Friday, June 6th. A tearful reunio…
Rumicha the baby penguin has had her very first swim! Rumicha, which means pebble in Quechua language, is the youngest member of the Humboldt …
What would it look like if one image captured two million galaxies? Well, like this: This is a 3D map of a corner of the universe created by …
Artworks secretly evacuated from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have gone on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris. They are just some of thousand…
A landmark trial centered on the effects of climate change is underway in the US state of Montana. 16 young people are suing the state for fai…
A Woodbridge, New Jersey man was struck by lightning on Wednesday afternoon then was miraculously revived by a first responder. The lightning…
In Peru, archeologists have recently discovered a 3,00-year-old mummy just outside of the capital city of Lima. students from San Marcus unive…
These are the images of the aftermath of Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk, where Ukrainian police pulled out a woman buried under the rubble. The…
These are what archaeologists say are tiny, handcrafted flutes made by ancient humans. They say they’re likely some 12,000 years old, carved f…
Fancy partying above the clouds? A Dubai hotel has unveiled its lavish private jet that lets you host parties in the sky but for an eye-wateri…
As NATO stages air exercises in Germany we're taking a closer look at the alliance's newest member Finland. In the today's installment in a se…
The largest dinosaur skull ever discovered on Earth is being unveiled at the Museum of Evolution in Knuthenborg, Denmark. The skull belongs to…
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer intercepted the tornado near Loco, Oklahoma, on June 15.