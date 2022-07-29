$1.1B Mega Millions drawing tonight; floods kill 8 in Appalachia; Xi-Biden talks; and more

A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion, just hours before the next drawing. The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to an estimated $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize. The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.