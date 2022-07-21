1/6 hearing to probe Trump's 187 minutes during attack; Biden seeks $37B for police; ESPYs recap

Today is Thursday, July 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Severe storm threat for the East Coast as hot temperatures remain across the South and central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: "THE ETHICAL LIFE" PODCAST

Episode 47: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss whether we have the right social structures in place to allow us to develop humility as a virtue and why we need to have our beliefs and behaviors routinely challenged by others.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 21 Organizers of the Kennedy Center Honors announced that the 2021 honorees would be Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” ma…

Today in sports history: July 21 In 1968, Arnold Palmer becomes the first PGA golfer to earn $1 million over his career. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...