You have permission to edit this article.
1/6 hearing to probe Trump's 187 minutes during attack; Biden seeks $37B for police; ESPYs recap

Today is Thursday, July 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TODAY'S WEATHER

Severe storm threat for the East Coast as hot temperatures remain across the South and central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, July 21

Jan. 6 probe: Trump "poured gasoline on fire" at Capitol
Government & Politics
Jan. 6 probe: Trump "poured gasoline on fire" at Capitol

  By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
  • Updated
Former White House aides have told the Jan. 6 committee that Donald Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack raging at the Capitol rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack  after sending his supporters to fight for his presidency. Chairman Bennie Thompson opened Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the committee saying Trump as president did “everything in his power to overturn the election.” Thompson said the panel will reconvene in September as the probe continues. This second second prime-time hearing us aiming to show a “minute by minute” accounting of Trump’s actions during the grisly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Positive COVID test upends Biden's police plan announcement
Health & Fitness
Positive COVID test upends Biden's police plan announcement

  By CHRIS MEGERIAN and WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden plans to propose a steep funding increase for police, hoping to show that Democrats are serious about combating violent crime, despite the move potentially causing backlash from members of his party’s left flank. But a scheduled trip to Pennsylvania to ask Congress to spend $37 billion for fighting and preventing crime was canceled Thursday when Biden tested positive for COVID-19. His proposal is set to include $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years. Biden was going to outline it during a visit to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. until the White House announced he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” after testing positive.

WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency
Health & Fitness
WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency

  By MARIA CHENG - AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. Some scientists say the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response and possibly deepen existing inequities between the rich and poor. While African officials say they are already treating the continent's epidemic as an emergency, experts elsewhere say the mild version of monkeypox in Europe and North America makes an emergency declaration unnecessary. Yet while the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries have bought millions of vaccines, none have gone to Africa.

Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting
National
Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting

  By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Eyewitnesses to the killings of 17 people by Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are giving heart-wrenching testimony at his penalty trial. A teacher on Wednesday recalled how her student correctly answered a question in her Holocaust studies class moments before gunshots penetrated the glass window of her classroom door. Nicholas Dworet and another student were killed and three of their classmates were wounded. She said all of them were brave. Cruz has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and wounding another 17. The question before the jury is whether he should be executed or spend his life in prison.

Italy heads to early election after Draghi's coalition fails
Government & Politics
Italy heads to early election after Draghi's coalition fails

  By NICOLE WINFIELD and FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
  • Updated
Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government. The election was set for Sept. 25. The demise of Draghi’s coalition and the uncertainty of what Italian voters will decide has dealt a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe amid rising inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine. President Sergio Mattarella said he was resorting to early elections because the lack of support for Draghi also indicated there was no possibility of forming another government that could carry a majority of lawmakers.

House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court
Health & Fitness
House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court

  By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
  • Updated
Democrats have pushed legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law. It's Democrats' latest campaign-season response to concerns that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further. House passage sends the measure to the Senate, where it seems likely to die. The push illustrates how Democrats are latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters. Democrats are casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.

2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
National
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead

  By TERRY WALLACE - Associated Press
  • Updated
Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio. A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Antonio says 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. and 28-year-old Christian Martinez, both of Pasadena, Texas, were indicted Wednesday on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury. The incident happened on a remote San Antonio back road on June 27. Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.

2 contenders battle for Conservative votes in UK leader race
Government & Politics
2 contenders battle for Conservative votes in UK leader race

  By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
The two candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister have begun a head-to-head battle for the votes of Conservative Party members who will choose the country’s new leader. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is promising fiscal prudence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is offering immediate tax cuts to the right-of-center governing party. Sunak and Truss were chosen Wednesday by Conservative lawmakers as finalists to replace Boris Johnson who quit as party leader on July 7 after months of ethics scandals. He remains prime minister until his successor is chosen. The result of the party leadership contest is due on Sept. 5. The contenders face a party that is divided and demoralized after three turbulent years under Johnson.

$5K reward for suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker
National
$5K reward for suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker

  By STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
  • Updated
Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker last year in Hollywood and stole two of the pop star’s French bulldogs. Nineteen-year-old James Howard Jackson was mistakenly released from custody in April and remains missing. Detectives do not believe the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star. The motive was supposedly the value of the French bulldogs — which can run into the thousands of dollars. U.S. Marshals, in a statement Monday, say Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. The reward is for information that leads to his arrest. Representatives for Lady Gaga did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Delfonics lead singer William 'Poogie' Hart dead at 77
Obituaries
Delfonics lead singer William 'Poogie' Hart dead at 77

  • Updated
William “Poogie” Hart, a founder of the Grammy-winning trio the Delfonics who helped write and sang a soft lead tenor on such classic “Sound of Philadelphia” ballads as “La-La (Means I Love You)” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” has died at age 77. His son told The New York Times that Hart died July 14 at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia from complications during surgery. From the late 1960s to the mid 1970s, the Delfonics had six top 40 pop hits and more than a dozen top 20 R&B hits, defined by the rich orchestral arrangements and layered harmonies that made Philadelphia soul as essential to the ’70s as Detroit’s Motown label had been in the previous decade.

Charles Johnson, former Colorado, NFL receiver, dead at 50
Obituaries
Charles Johnson, former Colorado, NFL receiver, dead at 50

  • Updated
Charles Johnson, the former Colorado receiver who won a Super Bowl title with New England in a nine-year NFL career, has died. He was 50. The university confirmed Johnson’s death Wednesday through Heritage High School, the Wake Forest school where he was an assistant athletic director. WNCN-TV in Raleigh reported Wednesday that police found a body in a hotel room Sunday during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn and Suites and that a preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play. Johnson was selected 17th overall by Pittsburgh in 1994 and played for the Steelers, Philadelphia, New England and Buffalo. At Colorado, Johnson was a freshman on the Buffaloes’ 1990 national championship team.

Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS
National
Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS

  By BETH HARRIS - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner was front and center at The ESPYS. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out while also encouraging them to support Griner. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. NBA Finals MVP and show host Stephen Curry joined WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in calling attention to Griner's plight. Griner's wife attended the show in Hollywood and applauded their comments.

MORNING LISTEN: "THE ETHICAL LIFE" PODCAST

Episode 47: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss whether we have the right social structures in place to allow us to develop humility as a virtue and why we need to have our beliefs and behaviors routinely challenged by others.

People are also reading…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Romania Aviation Day

Aaron, two years old, wears a fighter pilot uniform replica before a military ceremony at the Aviation Heroes monument in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A ceremony and flyover by Romanian and NATO airplanes took place to mark Aviation Day next to the monument that celebrates aviators, both military and civilian, that lost their lives in the line of duty. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 21

Today in history: July 21

Organizers of the Kennedy Center Honors announced that the 2021 honorees would be Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” ma…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Authorities say six people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather is to blame. He said it appears heavy winds caused a dust storm with zero visibility. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash. The incident happened just west of Hardin.

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

