1/6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists; Yosemite wildfire update; Amazon Prime Day here

Today is Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Heat remains in the South as the severe storm threat from yesterday heads to the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, July 12
The Jan. 6 committee is expected to highlight how violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hear from Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.” The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence.
Japanese have bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a family funeral was held at a temple days after his assassination shocked the nation. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago for health reasons. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by the packed crowd. Only close family members and senior governing party leaders including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the funeral.
A Russian ammunition depot was apparently targeted by Ukrainian forces overnight, resulting in a massive blast captured on social media. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said the rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the important Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. Video on social media showed a massive explosion. The nature of the strike suggested that Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to strike the area.
President Joe Biden is meeting with Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House says their discussions Tuesday will showcase the underlying strength of their nations’ relationship. But there have been recent disagreements on issues including energy and Ukraine policy. It's the second in-person White House meeting between Biden and López Obrador, who spoke virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic last year and have held several calls. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted López Obrador in a breakfast. López Obrador called Harris “a woman with principles” who is intelligent and honest. First lady Jill Biden will take Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller on a tour of the Library of Congress.
The Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad campaign to energize its voters after last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The ad campaign warns Republicans’ goal is to outlaw abortion nationwide. The DNC is sponsoring an at least $10,000 digital ad buy beginning Tuesday on the websites of more than 20 lifestyle publications, including Teen Vogue and Cosmopolitan. The cost is modest for a national campaign, especially as activists accuse top Democrats including President Joe Biden of not responding forcefully enough to the Supreme Court’s decision. The DNC also plans a TV ad campaign. Many top Republicans see the overturning of Roe as a promise they kept to voters.
California firefighters have gained ground against a wildfire that poses a threat to a famous grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire has scorched about 4.2 square miles but is 22% percent contained as of Monday night. The fire is a threat to more than 500 mature sequoias in the park’s Mariposa Grove. The grove is being protected by a sprinkler system and officials say that fortunately it has a long history of prescribed burning to reduce vegetation that can fuel flames.
The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope's initial outward gazes.
Police are searching for a gunman who killed two people and injured three others in a string of 7-Eleven store robberies in six Southern California cities. Authorities say they're seeking the same hooded gunman who over a five-hour timespan robbed stores Monday in Ontario, Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra. The man shot and killed an employee in Brea and also a man who was found dead in a parking lot of a Santa Ana store. The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, which is when the national store brand celebrates its anniversary.
Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That's quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.
“Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls. But they’re up against hungry newcomers. When the bids are announced Tuesday, “Succession” may face a showdown with “Squid Game.” Netflix's South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee. The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power. Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone” and workplace thriller “Severance.” Competitors for “Ted Lasso” could include newbie “Abbott Elementary.”
On Tuesday, the Library of Congress announced that 46-year-old Ada Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium, one of the laureate’s few formal obligations. Limón, who succeeds Joy Harjo, is an award-winning and unusually popular poet, her acclaimed collection “Bright Dead Things” selling more than 40,000 copies. She has published six books of poetry, most recently “The Hurting Kind,” and also hosts the podcast “The Slowdown.”
***
MORNING LISTEN: 'ACROSS THE SKY' PODCAST
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his runn…
In 1975, Tom Watson wins an 18-hole playoff by one stroke over Jack Newton to win the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. See m…
***