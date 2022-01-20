19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to fly solo around world

Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford smiles after she landed with her Shark ultralight plane at the Egelsbach airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022.
AP Photo/Michael Probst
KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday — 155 days after she departed.
Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017.
Keep scrolling for a photo gallery from the record-setting flight
The overall record will remain out of Rutherford's grasp, since Briton Travis Ludlow set that benchmark last year as an 18-year-old.
Her global flight in her ultralight Shark plane was supposed to take three months, but relentless bad weather and visa issues kept her grounded sometimes for weeks on end, extending her adventure by about two months.
On Thursday, rain, drizzle, sunshine and even a rainbow over Kortrijk airport exemplified the changing, often bad weather she had been facing all too often.
Teen pilot Zara Rutherford spoke about her recent long-distance flying fears during a stop in the Indonesia capital of Jakarta on Wednesday, during her attempt to break the world record as the youngest solo woman to circumnavigate the globe.
After she was escorted by a four-plane formation in a huge V across much of Belgium, she did a flyby of the airport before finally landing. After waving to the jubilant crowds, she embraced her parents and draped herself both in the Union Jack and Belgian tricolor flag.
"Winter in Europe poses a lot of challenges," she said as she was held back for days on the last few legs of the trip. Then again, she had had to deal with -35 C (-31 F) in Siberia and 32 C (90 F) in Indonesia. Fog, smoke from wildfires and even typhoons also held her back.
In her trek of more than 52,000 kilometers (28,000 nautical miles), she stopped over in five continents and visited 41 nations.
"The people were incredible, everywhere," she said.
Rutherford's flight saw her steer clear of wildfires in California, deal with biting cold over Russia and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace. She flew by Visual Flight Rules, basically going on sight only, often slowing down progress when more sophisticated systems could have led her through clouds and fog.
Sometimes she feared for her life, and at other times she simply yearned for the simple comforts of home. Flying runs in her blood since both her parents are pilots and she has been traveling in small planes since she was 6. At 14, she started flying herself.
With the final touchdown, the teenager wants to infuse young women and girls worldwide with the spirit of aviation — and an enthusiasm for studies in the exact sciences, mathematics, engineering and technology.
Photos: 19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight
Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford closes the canopy of her Shark Ultralight airplane as she prepares to take off at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Wevelgem, Belgium, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A Belgian-British teenager took to the skies Wednesday in her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford took off from an airstrip in Wevelgem, Belgium, in an ultralight plane looking to break the record set by American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the world benchmark at age 30 in 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Virginia Mayo
Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford takes off in her Shark Ultralight airplane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Wevelgem, Belgium, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A Belgian-British teenager took to the skies Wednesday in her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford took off from an airstrip in Wevelgem, Belgium, in an ultralight plane looking to break the record set by American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the world benchmark at age 30 in 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Virginia Mayo
Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford waves from under the canopy as she prepares to take off in her Shark Ultralight airplane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Wevelgem, Belgium, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A Belgian-British teenager took to the skies Wednesday in her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford took off from an airstrip in Wevelgem, Belgium, in an ultralight plane looking to break the record set by American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the world benchmark at age 30 in 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Virginia Mayo
Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford looks out of the window as her Shark Ultralight airplane sits on the tarmac prior to take off at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Wevelgem, Belgium, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A Belgian-British teenager took to the skies Wednesday in her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford took off from an airstrip in Wevelgem, Belgium, in an ultralight plane looking to break the record set by American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the world benchmark at age 30 in 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Virginia Mayo
Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford takes off in her Shark Ultralight airplane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Wevelgem, Belgium, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A Belgian-British teenager took to the skies Wednesday in her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford took off from an airstrip in Wevelgem, Belgium, in an ultralight plane looking to break the record set by American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the world benchmark at age 30 in 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Virginia Mayo
In this undated photo provided by FlyZolo, Zara Rutherford flies over the Saudi Arabian desert in her Shark ultralight plane. Rutherford is set to land in Kortrijk, Belgium on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the hopes of completing her trek around the world as the youngest woman ever, beating the mark of American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 when she set the previous benchmark. (FlyZolo via AP)
HONS
Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, is greeted by her crew as she arrives in her Shark Ultralight airplane at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Rutherford is attempting to break the world record for the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo in a single-engine aircraft. (AP Photo/Ana Renteria)
Ana Renteria
In this undated photo provided by FlyZolo, Zara Rutherford looks out from her cockpit at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Zara Rutherford is set to land in Kortrijk, Belgium on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the hopes of completing her trek around the world as the youngest woman ever, beating the mark of American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 when she set the previous benchmark. (FlyZolo via AP)
HONS
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford waves after landing her Shark ultralight plane at the Egelsbach airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022. Rutherford landed in Germany Wednesday on the penultimate stop of her bid to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Hopefully one day away from sealing the record, the Belgian-British 19-year-old said that she's looking forward to getting home after “a long five months.” (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford lands with her Shark ultralight plane at the Egelsbach airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022. Rutherford landed in Germany Wednesday on the penultimate stop of her bid to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Hopefully one day away from sealing the record, the Belgian-British 19-year-old said that she's looking forward to getting home after “a long five months.” (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford smiles after she landed with her Shark ultralight plane at the Egelsbach airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022. At the age of 19, she is set to land her single-seater Shark sport aircraft in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Monday, more than 150 days after setting out to become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the world solo. American aviator Shaesta Waiz was 30 when she set the previous benchmark.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford is escorted as she flies her Shark ultralight plane, center, over the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The 19-year-old Belgium-British pilot Zara Rutherford is set for a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford flies her Shark ultralight plane over the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The 19-year-old Belgium-British pilot Zara Rutherford is set for a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford, left, is embraced by her mother Beatrice after landing her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The 19-year-old Belgium-British pilot Zara Rutherford has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford walks on the tarmac with a British and Belgian flag after landing her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The 19-year-old Belgium-British pilot Zara Rutherford has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford waves from the cockpit after landing her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The 19-year-old Belgium-British pilot Zara Rutherford has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford holds up her certificates after landing her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The 19-year-old Belgium-British pilot Zara Rutherford has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Raf Casert reported from Brussels
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!