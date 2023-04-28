Today is Friday, April 28, 2023. Let's get caught up.
***
***
The U.S. Army says three soldiers have been killed and another has been injured after two helicopters collided and crashed in Alaska while returning from a training flight. The Army says two soldiers died at the scene of Thursday’s crash and a third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks. The Army statement says a fourth soldier was being treated at a hospital for injuries. The names of those killed are being withheld until relatives can be notified. The AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. Officials say the crash is under investigation, and more details will be released when they become available.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has testified before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the 2020 election. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the private appearance before the grand jury. Thursday's appearance by Pence came hours after a federal appeals court denied a bid by Trump's lawyers to block Pence's testimony. Pence was subpoenaed to testify earlier this year, but Trump's lawyers objected, citing executive privilege concerns. Pence’s grand jury appearance in Washington is a milestone in the Justice Department’s investigation into the conversations and events preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy surprised Washington when he united the raucous House Republican majority to pass a sweeping debt ceiling package. Next moves are more difficult, and uncertain. McCarthy's opening bid is awaiting President Joe Biden's response. So far, the White House is rejecting the Republican proposal for steep spending reductions as a condition for raising the debt limit. It's the first act in what is expected to be a long summer battle over lifting the nation’s borrowing capacity. Biden and the Republicans need to find common ground or risk defaulting on the nation's bills. Economic analysts say the money will run out by July.
Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr began her first day in legislative exile with renewed confidence that Republican lawmakers’ unprecedented vote to silence her has only amplified her message. Lawmakers were not making it easy for her, however. Shortly after she set up Thursday morning in a public space just outside the main House chamber, the speaker told her she couldn't work there. The House minority leader countered that she can, and Zephyr remained in place. The lawmaker was thrust into the national spotlight last week when she was prevented from speaking in the House after telling lawmakers backing a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors that they would have blood on their hands.
A Kansas board is telling high schools and middle schools that must see transgender athletes’ first birth certificates to decide what teams they can join. The Kansas State High School Activities Association wrestled with that issue Wednesday as an effort in the Legislature to end gender-affirming care for transgender minors failed. The KSHSAA's executive board replaced a policy allowing case by case decisions about transgender athletes with one that says transgender girls will not be allowed to compete on girl’s teams starting July 1 in line with a new state law. Meanwhile, the Kansas Senate narrowly failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill against gender-affirming care for minors.
Brittney Griner got emotional quickly while speaking to reporters for the first time since her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges. The WNBA star had to take a moment to compose herself after being asked about her resiliency through the ordeal. Griner’s first news conference drew more than 100 people, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, members of the Phoenix Mercury organization and Griner's wife, Cherelle. Griner was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years but was released in a prisoner swap in December.
Russia has fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine, in attacks that killed at least 22 people. Three children were among the dead. Most of the victims died when two cruise missiles slammed into an apartment building in central Ukraine early Friday. The attacks included the first one on the capital in nearly two months. The Kyiv government said Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 missiles and two drones, and no hits on any targets in the city were reported. The strikes on the apartment building occurred in Uman, around 215 kilometers (134 miles) south of Kyiv. Twenty people died in that attack, according to the interior ministry, including two 10-year-old children and a toddler.
The chairman of the BBC has resigned after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson. The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp helped arrange a loan for the then-prime minister. Sharp was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation weeks after he arranged the line of credit backed by a wealthy Canadian businessman. Sharp said Friday he was quitting to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules. Opposition politicians accused the Conservative government of undermining the BBC’s impartiality.
Sudanese residents say heavy explosions and gunfire rocked parts of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county’s rival top generals. The military and the Rapid Support Forces traded accusations of violating the ceasefire on Friday. Turkey also said one of its evacuation aircrafts was hit by gunfire outside Sudan's capital city, with no casualties. The escalation comes hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the truce, apparently to allow foreign governments complete the evacuation of their citizens from the chaos-stricken African nation. Multiple short truces have not stopped the fighting.
The Taiwanese defense ministry says China’s military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan. The display between Thursday and Friday morning was the largest since Beijing held exercises earlier this month in response to a meeting between the island’s president and U.S. lawmakers. Six navy vessels were also spotted as part of China’s campaign of intimidation against self-ruled Taiwan. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Later Friday, China protested the flight of a U.S. anti-submarine aircraft through the Strait, saying the flight proved the U.S. is a disruptor of peace.
Former President Donald Trump is turning his attention to the general election in his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own reelection bid. In New Hampshire on Thursday, Trump boasted of his poll numbers and suggested he has no need to debate his Republican rivals. He also branded Biden with the moniker “Crooked,” the same nickname he gave Hillary Clinton. Trump spoke the same day his former vice president, Mike Pence, testified before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election and as a former magazine columnist testified that he raped her in the 1990s. Trump has denied wrongdoing.
Quarterbacks dominated the first part of the NFL draft. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a league where teams know finding a franchise QB is the quickest path to success. The Carolina Panthers selected Young, the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback, with the No. 1 pick, seven weeks after making a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice of potential franchise players. The Panthers chose the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner over Ohio State’s Stroud, Florida’s Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. New coach Frank Reich said earlier in the week that the organization reached a consensus Monday after several weeks of deliberation.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1990, the musical “A Chorus Line” closed after 6,137 performances on Broadway.
