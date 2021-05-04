 Skip to main content
23 dead in Mexico City overpass collapse; FDA nears Pfizer decision for teens; twisters kill 2 in South
alert special report

23 dead in Mexico City overpass collapse; FDA nears Pfizer decision for teens; twisters kill 2 in South

Today will mark the final day in a three-day severe weather outbreak hat has impacted 18 states. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri explains what you can expect.

Today is Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: A Mexico City metro overpass collapsed, killing at least 23 and injuring 70; the FDA is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for teens within a week; and severe weather in the South kills two.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Mexico Metro Collapse

Mexico City's subway cars lay at an angle after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. 

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said. Rescuers searched a car left dangling from the overpass for hours for anyone who might be trapped.

Those efforts were suspended early Tuesday, however, because of safety concerns for those working near the precariously dangling car. A crane was brought in to help shore it up.

“We don’t know if they are alive,” Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said of the people possibly trapped inside the car following one of the deadliest accidents in the city’s subway system, which is among the busiest in the world.  Read more:

***

Vaccine teens

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young adults aged 12 and older by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year. 

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

The announcement is set to come a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorized for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group.

The federal official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the FDA's action, said the agency was expected to expand its emergency use authorization for Pfizer's two-dose vaccine by early next week, and perhaps even sooner. Read more:

***

Severe Weather Mississippi

Carol Poore, 70, of Yazoo City, Miss., reacts to finding the sign to the family business, Poore's Nursery, on the ground, Monday, May 3, 2021, the day after severe weather came through the area. 

Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Much of the South is again at risk of severe weather Tuesday, forecasters say, after tornadoes struck parts of the region Sunday night and Monday, causing heavy damage in some parts of Mississippi.

Large parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, as well as corners of Arkansas and Georgia are at enhanced risk for the worst weather, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. That zone is home to more than 11 million people and includes the cities of Nashville, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jackson, Mississippi, forecasters said. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: May 4

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced
National
AP

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced

  • By SALLY HO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Bill and Melinda Gates said Monday that they are divorcing but would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world.

Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash
Government & Politics
AP

Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

  • By MATTHEW LEE, ZEKE MILLER and JULIE WATSON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden formally raised the nation's cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 this year, weeks after facing bipartisan blowback for his delay in replacing the record-low ceiling set by former President Donald Trump.

Biden promotes education spending at stops in Virginia
Government & Politics
AP

Biden promotes education spending at stops in Virginia

  • By JOSH BOAK and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled Monday to coastal Virginia to promote his plans to increase spending on education and children, part of his $1.8 trillion families proposal announced last week.

Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
National
AP

Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

  • By BEN FINLEY and JONATHAN DREW Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton issued a powerful call for transparency and the release of body camera footage at the funeral Monday for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with the civil rights leader likening withholding the video to a “con" job done on the public.

Israel's Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form coalition
World
AP

Israel's Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form coalition

  • By JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a midnight deadline on Tuesday to put together a new coalition government — or be looking at the possibility of leading his Likud party into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.

Apple's 'walled garden' faces Epic attack in app store trial
National
AP

Apple's 'walled garden' faces Epic attack in app store trial

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s lucrative app store was alternately portrayed as a price-gouging monopoly and a hub of world-changing innovation during the preamble to a trial that may reshape the technological landscape.

San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling
National
AP

San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling

  • By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tractor-trailer slams into an SUV at an intersection on a remote California desert highway, killing 13 of 25 people crammed inside the late model Ford Expedition.

Chick-fil-A pledges $500K to HBCU's leadership program
Business

Chick-fil-A pledges $500K to HBCU's leadership program

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Chick-fil-A is set to gift $500,000 to a leadership development program at a historically Black college in Atlanta, the school …

Prosecutors: Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walker
National
AP

Prosecutors: Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walker

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men drove around the Hollywood area in late February, on the prowl for expensive French bulldogs to steal, prosecutors said. Their night would end in gunfire — and the violent theft of pop star Lady Gaga’s beloved pets.

New kids' TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe
Lifestyles

New kids' TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe

  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Mister Rogers’ neighborhood is expanding.

Elegant dancer, passionate educator Jacques d’Amboise dies
National
AP

Elegant dancer, passionate educator Jacques d’Amboise dies

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Jacques d'Amboise, who combined classical elegance with all-American verve and athleticism to become one of the top male dancers at New York City Ballet, then spent more than four decades providing free dance education to countless youngsters through his National Dance Institute, has died at 86.

Carmelo Anthony moves into 10th place on NBA scoring list
Sports

Carmelo Anthony moves into 10th place on NBA scoring list

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers moved into 10th place on the NBA's career scoring list with 14 points against the…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden gestures as he talks to students during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va., as first lady Jill Biden looks on. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: May 4

Today in history: May 4

In 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, and more events that happened on this day in…

Today in sports history: May 4

Today in sports history: May 4

In 2013, Floyd Mayweather comes back from a year’s absence to win a unanimous 12-round decision over Robert Guerrero in their welterweight tit…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

