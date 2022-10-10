 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 US-based economists win Nobel; Putin unleashes barrage of strikes in Ukraine; NFL Week 5 recap

Today is Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

Tropical Storm Julia continues to slam Central America as Florida sees a separate system bring rain in areas devastated by Ian. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research
Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

  By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN - Associated Press
This year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown "why avoiding bank collapses is vital." The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.

Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

  By ADAM SCHRECK and HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets, including Kyiv where at least 8 people were killed.

'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

  By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
Survivors of Hurricane Ian face a long emotional road to recover from one of the most damaging storms to hit the U.S. mainland. For those who lost everything to disaster, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Grief can run the gamut from frequent tears to utter despair. The Lee County medical examiner says two men in their 70s even took their own lives a day apart after viewing their losses. Experts say suicides climb after disasters and more funding for mental health should be provided as climate change makes storms and fires more frequent and devastating.

Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult

  By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that's an election-year challenge to his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It's a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect of rising energy prices in the closing weeks of the campaign season. Growth has fallen for two straight quarters, raising the specter of recession. Job gains have rolled on, but that's causing worries the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressive interest rate increases to temper rising consumer costs. And pump prices are a big concern now that OPEC and its partners have announced severe production cuts.

Senator: Dems back reparations for those who 'do the crime'
Senator: Dems back reparations for those who 'do the crime'

  AP
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is asserting that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because, in his words, "they think the people that do the crime are owed that." The first-term Alabama Republican spoke at a Saturday evening rally in Nevada featuring former President Donald Trump, a political ally. Tuberville's comments are part of a broader critique in the final weeks before the Nov. 8 election about how Democrats have responded to rising crime rates. But Tuberville's remarks about reparations played into racist stereotypes about Black people committing crimes. The senator is falsely suggesting that Democrats promote crime and that only Blacks are the perpetrators.

Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized
Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

  AP
Colorado authorities say one person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd following an altercation outside a bar. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old driver faces charges including first degree murder and multiple counts of assault following the attack at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver. A passenger who owned the pickup also is facing charges. Bouncers at the Rock Rest Lodge broke up a fight between the suspects and some of the victims just prior to the attack. Four people went to the hospital and three sustained minor injuries.

Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist
Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist

  By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN - Associated Press
Federal prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. In a court filing Sunday, prosecutors requested a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly's attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation.

Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts
Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts

  By The Associated Press
Kanye West is once again embroiled in controversy. The rapper who is legally known as Ye made antisemitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and the social networks locked his accounts. Spokespersons for Twitter and for Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said on Twitter he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." The social media lockouts cap a whirlwind week for Ye, even by his standards. Among other things, he was harshly criticized for wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Representatives for Ye did not return requests for comment.

NFL Week 5 recap: Barkley's late TD helps Giants edge Packers; Tucker's leg lifts Ravens over Bengals
NFL Week 5 recap: Barkley's late TD helps Giants edge Packers; Tucker's leg lifts Ravens over Bengals

  By The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants' 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay's international debut.

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

  By MIKE FITZPATRICK - AP Baseball Writer
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of "Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets. Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series two games to one. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single. San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday.

Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs

  By JENNA FRYER - AP Auto Racing Writer
Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four drivers set to be eliminated as NASCAR's playoff field was trimmed to eight. He took the lead in overtime and drove away as all the drama was further in the field for the final transfer spot into the round of eight. Chase Briscoe bulldozed his way to a ninth-place finish to knock Larson out of the playoffs by two points. Also eliminated were Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Larson's teammate, Alex Bowman.

AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU
AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU

  By RALPH D. RUSSO - AP College Football Writer
Georgia has taken back the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25 to easily reclaim No. 1 on Sunday after being just two points behind Alabama for the No. 2 spot last week. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. The Tide escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes.

APTOPIX Hunter's Moon Tennessee

A full Hunter's Moon rises behind lights on a pedestrian bridge, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 10

Today in history: Oct. 10

In 2014, Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the right of children t…

Today in sports history: Oct. 10

Today in sports history: Oct. 10

In 2017, the United States are eliminated from World Cup contention with a shocking 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago. See more sports moments f…

