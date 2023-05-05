Today is Friday, May 5, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, May 5
Authorities say a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages. Thursday's attack shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Thursday’s shooting an attack on the whole nation. He said the person arrested wore a T-shirt with a pro-Nazi slogan on it but did not specify a motive. It came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.
When King Charles III is crowned on Saturday, soldiers carrying flags from the Bahamas, South Africa, Tuvalu and beyond will be marching alongside British troops to honor king and country. For some, it’s an affirmation of a friendship between Britain and its former colonies. But for many others in the Commonwealth of nations, Charles’ coronation is seen with apathy at best. Most of the Commonwealth's 56 member nations are former colonies the British Empire. In those countries, the coronation is an occasion to recall colonialism’s painful and bloody past. In the Caribbean, especially, the spectacular display of pageantry in London will jar with growing calls to sever all ties with the monarchy.
Jill Biden has joined Prince Harry to celebrate the athletic grit of wounded service members. She has discussed the value of early childhood education with Princess Kate. And she has sipped tea poured by Queen Elizabeth II. Now the first lady is back in London for another royal engagement. President Joe Biden sent his wife to represent the United States at Saturday's coronation of King Charles III. No American president has ever attended a British coronation. Jill Biden is spending much of Friday with the prime minister's wife before Saturday's big event. She returns to Washington on Sunday.
Senate Democrats are trying hard to pressure Republicans into resolving the menacing impasse on the nation's debt ceiling. In a combative hearing Thursday, the Democrats argued that a bill to raise the limit on federal borrowing, recently passed by the Republican House majority, would also force painful cuts in government services if it becomes law. It’s just the latest jousting in Congress over the debt limit, a legal limit on government borrowing that has been raised repeatedly in recent years. Urgency around the issue intensified this week as the Treasury Department announced that the “extraordinary measures” being used to avoid a devastating government default could run out on June 1.
A man recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager at a fast food restaurant in south Georgia is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday evening that 26-year-old Kentavious White fatally shot himself at the McDonald's restaurant where he worked after killing the manager. The GBI said two of White's relatives were also slain at their homes. Coroner C. Verlyn Brock in Colquitt County said those two victims were White's mother and grandmother. The GBI identified the McDonald's manager as Amia Smith. The names of the two other victims were not immediately released. About 15,000 people live in Moultrie near the Georgia-Florida line.
Month after month, the nation’s job market has stood its ground against howling headwinds — rising interest rates, chronic inflation, major bank failures and economic uncertainties across the world. Hiring has gradually slowed, along with pay growth and job openings. Yet by historical standards, the labor market has remained surprisingly strong, with an unemployment rate still hovering near half-century lows. When the Labor Department issues the April jobs report Friday morning, it’s expected to show that the trend has continued: Forecasters have predicted that employers added 182,000 jobs last month. That would be a respectable gain that would show that many employers still need to fill jobs.
The Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature has approved and sent to the governor a ban on nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in response to last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade at the U.S. Supreme Court. The measure passed by the Senate on Thursday lowers the time restriction from the current 20 weeks. The House passed the bill Wednesday in a similar party-line vote. Abortion-rights supporter Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he’ll veto the bill, but the GOP has enough voting power to override it if members are united. The measure has far-reaching consequences. Before its passage, women from nearby states with restrictive laws had traveled to North Carolina for abortions in later stages of pregnancy.
Republican members of the Oregon Senate have extended their boycott into a second day, delaying bills on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care. The stayaway prevented a quorum, a tactic that minority Republican lawmakers have used in the past. But this time — if they continue to stay away — they’ll be testing a new law that was passed overwhelmingly by Oregonians in a ballot measure last November. That law bans lawmakers who have 10 or more unexcused absences from running for reelection. The boycott comes as several statehouses around the nation have been battlegrounds between conservatives and liberals.
Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida. Authorities allege Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing in 2020. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The state mental hospital concluded that Stauch was sane at the time Gannon was killed. But the defense's main witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, says the woman suffers from dissociative identity disorder and was not sane at the time.
Police say a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel says Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing. Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for a May 5 commemoration that is barely celebrated south of the border. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back to the 1800s in California. Typical festivities include parades, street food, mariachi competitions and whirling baile folklórico dancers in shiny ribbons and ruffled dresses. But for Americans with or without Mexican ancestry, the day has become an excuse to toss back tequila shots with salt and lime.
Klay Thompson scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win. Stephen Curry added 20 points 12 assists and four rebounds as Splash Brother Thompson shined to help Golden State make 21 more 3-pointers — giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James’ Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round.
NHL Playoffs: Panthers 2-up versus Maple Leafs, series shifts to Florida; Stars pull even with Kraken
Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol with an assist from Wyatt Johnston, his 19-year-old rookie housemate who also scored a goal, and Dallas beat Seattle to tie the second-round series at a game each. A complete recap of Thursday's action.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1994, Singapore caned American teenager Michael Fay for vandalism, a day after the sentence was reduced from six lashes to four in response…
In 1973, Secretariat wins the Kentucky Derby with a record time of 1:59.2. Secretariat goes on to win the Triple Crown. See more sports moment…
***