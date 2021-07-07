 Skip to main content
8 victims pulled from rubble in single day; Elsa weakens, nears landfall; more Britney Spears fallout
alert special report

8 victims pulled from rubble in single day; Elsa weakens, nears landfall; more Britney Spears fallout

Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching landfall near Cedar Key, Florida. Heavy rain and flooding are likely across much of the South in Elsa's path. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin hast the latest.

Today is Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Eight more victims pulled from the rubble of Florida's condo collapse in a single day; Elsa weakens to a tropical storm as it prepares to make landfall; and Britney Spears's court-appointed attorney resigns.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Building Collapse Miami

Workers walk past the collapsed and subsequently demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. 

8 more dead pulled from rubble of collapsed Florida condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, with the death toll at three dozen, more than 100 people still unaccounted for and authorities sounding more and more grim.

Crews on Tuesday dug through pulverized concrete where the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside once stood, filling buckets that were passed down a line to be emptied and then returned.

The up-close look at the search, compliments of video released by the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department, came as eight more deaths were announced — the most for a single day since the search began. It also came as rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa disrupted the effort, though the storm was on track to make landfall far across the state.

Searchers have found no new signs of survivors, and although authorities said their mission was still geared toward finding people alive, they sounded increasingly somber.

***

APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa passes Key West, Fla., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Elsa weakens to a tropical storm as it takes aim at Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Elsa weakened to a tropical storm as it threatened Florida's northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region with gusty winds and heavy rain.

The storm was moving northward, almost parallel to the west coast of the state, according to forecasters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts called for the cyclone to come ashore sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Eastern. A tropical storm warning was in effect for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River.

***

Britney Spears

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer's comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs.

Samuel Ingham III filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting that the court appoint Spears a new attorney, and saying his resignation would take effect as soon as that happened.

***

Top headlines this morning: July 7

10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46
National
AP

10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46

  • By TERRY SPENCER and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press
  • Updated
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, as workers uncovered 10 more bodies from the rubble and officials sounded more and more grim about the prospects of finding anyone alive.

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
National
AP

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer's comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs.

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida of major damage
National
AP

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida of major damage

  • By CURT ANDERSON Associated Press
  • Updated
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A weakened Tropical Storm Elsa dumped rain across Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday but appears to have spared the state significant damage and widespread power outages.

In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care
Government & Politics
AP

In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning his focus to pitching his proposed investments in families and education, using a visit to a community college in a key Illinois swing district to highlight how his spending on so-called human infrastructure would boost the economy.

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
World
AP

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

  • By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
  • Updated
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday, inflicting more chaos on the unstable Caribbean country that was already enduring an escalation of gang violence, anti-government protests and a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race
National
AP

Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing.

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood's great 'Tragedy King,' dies at 98
Entertainment
AP

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood's great 'Tragedy King,' dies at 98

  • By ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the “Tragedy King” and one of Hindi cinema's greatest actors, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 98.

Spike Lee, 'Annette' kick off 74th Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment
AP

Spike Lee, 'Annette' kick off 74th Cannes Film Festival

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
  • Updated
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday, launching the French Riviera spectacular with the premiere of Leos Carax's “Annette," the introduction of Spike Lee’s jury, and with high hopes for shrugging off a punishing pandemic year for cinema.

Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener
Sports

Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener

  • By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
  • Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul waited 16 years to get to the NBA Finals, bringing with him a team starving for its first championship.

No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
National
AP

No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team

  • By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writers
  • Updated
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion's positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Indonesia Daily Life

Baby turtles are released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Dozens of newly hatched Lekang turtles were released during a campaign to save the endangered sea turtles. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 7

Today in history: July 7

President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme C…

Today in sports history: July 7

Today in sports history: July 7

In 2013, Andy Murray becomes the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the final. …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

