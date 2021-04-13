A guide for Muslims observing Ramadan during the pandemic

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines do not contain pork or alcohol and were not made using aborted fetal stem cells, NMTF and NBMCC said in the release.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does use cell lines from aborted fetal stem cells, but many Islamic leaders have said its use is still permissible "given the societal and individual health needs to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus," according to the release.

Dr. Hasan Shanawani, president of American Muslim Health Professionals (AMHP), said Muslims should not delay their vaccinations, even if they believe it will break fast.

"If you still feel the vaccine will invalidate your fast, still get the vaccine, and then make up that lost day after Ramadan," Shanawani told CNN.

Only go to the mosque if you're vaccinated

Shanawani said only fully vaccinated people should attend mosque prayers.

Although AMHP has not urged mosques to require proof of vaccination, Shanawani believes it's a good idea.

"I would personally advocate for vaccine passports at this time," he said. "Mosques should limit how many people are coming for group prayers by asking them to demonstrate that they've been vaccinated."