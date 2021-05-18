A late drop leaves Wall Street indexes lower, led by tech

“I don’t think we’re entering a new period of structurally higher inflation, but at the same time its impossible to say it's not one of the main risks investors face,” Mayfield said.

Higher interest rates drag on most of the stock market, but they are particularly painful for stocks considered the most expensive and those bid up for profits expected far into the future. This mostly involves technology stocks, which rose sharply last year and are valued highly on the future profits those companies could bring in.

Investors have been able to draw encouragement from company earnings reports, which have been surprisingly good.

“By most metrics you’re seeing company financials reflect an economy that’s starting to open up and that’s consistent with economic growth," Sandven said.

Retailers are among the last companies to report first-quarter results, with several of them set to do so this week, including Target and Lowe's.

On Tuesday, Walmart rose 2.2% after the giant retailer’s results beat estimates as online shopping saw significant growth from a year ago, driven in part by Americans buying online in the pandemic.

AT&T fell 5.8% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 and continued a two-day slide after the company announced it would spin off its Warner media assets into a new company with Discovery Communications. AT&T only finished acquiring Warner, which includes HBO, CNN, DC Comics and other iconic properties, in 2018 and its new CEO is pulling an about-face on his predecessor's decisions.

