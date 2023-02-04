WASHINGTON (AP) — What in the world was that thing?

The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media.

China insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and had only limited “self-steering” capabilities.

The United States says it was a Chinese spy balloon without a doubt. Its presence prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a weekend trip to China that was aimed at dialing down tensions that were already high between the countries.

The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, was maneuverable and showed it could change course. It loitered over sensitive areas of Montana where nuclear warheads are siloed, leading the military to take actions to prevent it from collecting intelligence.

The U.S. shot down the balloon on Saturday afternoon off the Carolina coast. Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon descending toward the water. An operation was underway to recover the remnants.

