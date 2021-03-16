Accountant testifies he saw Honduras president take bribes

NEW YORK (AP) — A Honduran accountant testified Tuesday that he fled Honduras because he felt his life was in danger after witnessing two meetings in which an alleged drug trafficker paid bribes to now- President Juan Orlando Hernández in 2013.

In both meetings, the subject was “protection and receiving drugs,” said José Sánchez, a pseudonym used for his protection. At one Hernández was given $10,000 and at another the amount was $15,000, the accountant said.

The accountant said he was afraid to enter the office where he saw Hernández meeting with a drug trafficker. “I was seeing the candidate for the presidency meeting with a drug trafficker,” he said.

That alleged drug trafficker was Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, whose New York trial is in its second week. Hernández’s name has come up repeatedly in the trial as U.S. prosecutors continue to argue that his political rise was fueled by drug traffickers.

The accountant testified that in addition to the two payments he witnesses, Hernández arrived various times to the company in a helicopter to receive monthly payments of 250,000 lempiras, about $10,000. The payments were for his campaign, the accountant said.