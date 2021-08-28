Afghanistan latest: US airstrike targets IS member; Taliban largely seals off Kabul airport

The latest developments from Afghanistan:

US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate.

The strike Saturday local time came amid what the White House called indications that IS planned to strike again as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days. Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit.

Biden authorized the drone strike and it was ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet publicly announced. Read the full story here:

***

Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down