 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

American freed in Taliban swap; the queen's funeral; Fiona pounds Puerto Rico; Aces win WNBA title

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Hurricane Fiona continues to slam Puerto Rico and The Dominican Republic with plans to impact the Turks and Caicos. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Sept. 19

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

  • By ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The family of a U.S. veteran and civilian contractor Mark Frerichs, held more than 2 years in Afghanistan by Taliban, says he has been freed by the Taliban. Frerichs’ release appears to have been part of a swap and came as an imprisoned Taliban drug lord also said on Monday he had been freed from American custody. Frerichs’ sister said in a statement that her family had prayed every day for his release.  Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor, was kidnapped in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, 2020. Frerichs’ family, from Lombard, Illinois, did not immediately have more details.

Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Obituaries
AP

Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

  • Updated
  • 0

Britain and the world are saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers. Crowds massed along the streets of London on Monday to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times. Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey. Pallbearers bore it into the abbey. Around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. After the funeral, the coffin passed through central London and was placed in a hearse to go to Windsor Castle.

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

  • By DÁNICA COTO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Hurricane Fiona is bearing down on the Dominican Republic after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday. Up to 30 inches was forecast for the island’s eastern and southern regions. Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan, said: “It’s important people understand that this is not over.” He said flooding has reached “historic levels."

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
Government & Politics
AP

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

  • By COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and calls it “irresponsible.” In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, Biden says he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.” The FBI served a court-authorized search warrant at Trump's Florida home on Aug. 8. Agents took about 11,000 documents, including roughly 100 with classification markings found in a storage room and an office.

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
Government & Politics
AP

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

  • By JOE McDONALD - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

China has criticized President Joe Biden’s statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island. Beijing gave no indication of possible retaliation. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. The comment added to displays of official American support for the island democracy in the face of growing shows of force by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. China's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. remarks violate Washington’s commitment not to support formal independence for Taiwan, a step Beijing has said would lead to war.

Week 2 provides a Comeback Sunday NFL hasn’t seen in years
National
AP

Week 2 provides a Comeback Sunday NFL hasn’t seen in years

  • By ROB MAADDI - AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Call it a Comeback Sunday the NFL hasn’t seen in years.  The Dolphins and Cardinals made history by overcoming 20-point halftime deficits to win on the same day while the Jets rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes.  Two other teams almost joined the club. The Falcons fought back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit - that score sounds familiar in Atlanta - only to fall short against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.  Joe Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals erase a 17-3 halftime deficit in Dallas but Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-17 win.

Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
National
AP

Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP

  • By PAT EATON-ROBB - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4. Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run. The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest. Riquna Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A’ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds. It’s the first major pro sports title for a team from Las Vegas.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Britain Royals Funeral

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is brought to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 19

Today in history: Sept. 19

Former middleweight champion Jake LaMotta, who was portrayed by Robert De Niro in the film “Raging Bull,” died at 95.

Today in sports history: Sept. 19

Today in sports history: Sept. 19

In 2015, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, sets a school record with 572 total yards, throws four TD passes and runs for two more. See more sports m…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Perseverance finds strongest signs yet of life on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News