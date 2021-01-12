Amid roiling pandemic, ‘The Resident’ confronts virus' toll

Other U.S. medical dramas, "The Good Doctor,” “Chicago Med” and “Grey’s Anatomy," have focused on the pandemic’s impact on healthcare workers this season. On “Grey's,” main character Meredith Grey is in critical care fighting the virus.

“The goal — and presumably it’s one shared by a lot of television shows — which is, what can we show people that they might not know otherwise?” explains Lamas.

"The Resident,” like its contemporaries, includes storylines which highlight the virus’ disproportionate impact on communities of color, people who can’t afford to isolate and the importance of masks.

“There are issues that that come up in terms of money, in terms of resource, in terms of PPE, that that also fit well in the kind of wheelhouse of our show,” said Lamas.

“The Resident” was among the productions that donated to real healthcare workers the masks that would have been used as to be used as props and continues to use lower grade masks on the program to avoid using up supplies.

They also let go of the drama provided by the last-minute corridor dash for surgical intervention, which often provides an episode’s life or death tension.