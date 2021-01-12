'An unimaginable love story': High school sweethearts reunite and marry after nearly 70 years apart

Two years later, Paul's wife of nearly 60 years, Helen, also died after suffering from multiple health issues, including dementia. They had two children together.

It was the shared grief over losing their spouses that brought them back together.

Rekindling an old flame

When Harvey heard that Paul's wife passed away, she called to reassure him that things would slowly get better.

During that first conversation, which occurred a day after Valentine's Day, they spoke about their separate lives, their children and grandchildren and celebrated each other's happy memories.

"I never thought it would go past that," Harvey, 81, told CNN. "But we went from talking once a week, to twice, to three times, to every day for hours. We had really reconnected even though we hadn't seen each other in all those years. I knew this was it."

Months later on his birthday in July, Harvey surprised Paul by coming to Toronto where they were finally reunited.