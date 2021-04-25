'Another Round' wins best international film at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After his film “Another Round” won the best international feature Oscar, director Thomas Vinterberg wiped away tears while dedicating part of his acceptance speech to his late daughter who died a couple years ago.

“We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument,” a tearful Vinterberg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Vinterberg said his daughter, Ida, died in a highway accident four days into the project. He said his daughter shared her excitement about film's story with him in a letter after she read the script a couple months before filming the movie. He added that she was supposed to be a part of the project.

“So Ida, this is a miracle that just happened,” he continued. “You are a part of this miracle. ... This one is for you.”

“Another Round” is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was “In a Better World” in 2010.

The film stars Mads Mikkelsen as one of a group of Danish school teachers who attempted to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their malaise.