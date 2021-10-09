 Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Global
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Global

OCT. 2 - 8, 2021

From an explosive volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands, to emaciated, haunting drug users detained at a hospital by the Taliban in Afghanistan, to a skylit mobile ICU unit with COVID-19 patients in Bucharest, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

