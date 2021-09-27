Asia shares mostly fall on China energy, Evergrande worries

The vote for the leader of Japan's ruling party, set for Wednesday, was also weighing on Tokyo trading, according to analysts, as players took a wait-and-see attitude. Four candidates are in the race to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after a year in office. No major economic or foreign policy changes are expected, as the pro-U.S. Liberal Democratic Party has ruled Japan almost continually in recent decades.

Wall Street's major stock indexes ended mixed as losses by technology and health care companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,443.11, ending a three-day winning streak for the benchmark index, which last week notched its first weekly gain in three weeks. The Nasdaq dropped 0.5% to 14,969.97, while the Dow managed a 0.2% gain to 34,869.37. The Russell 2000 picked up 1.5% to 2,281, a sign that investors are still confident about future economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.49%. It was at 1.31% a week ago, as market jitters drove investors to shift money into bonds, which lowers their yield. It has been climbing for the past week.

The yield influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, so when it rises it allows lenders to charge higher rates. Bank of America gained 2.7%.