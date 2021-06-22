Asia stocks rise after Fed chair says US inflation temporary

“The incoming data are very much consistent with the view that these are factors that will wane over time,” Powell said in an appearance before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 33,945.58 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8% to 14,253.27.

Most major central banks have kept interest rates near record lows over the past year, helping to propel a stock market rebound. Investors have wavered between optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and unease that rising inflation as economic activity revives might lead central bankers to cut short that support.

Markets are close to record highs, but that masks churning below the surface after the Fed said last week it might consider raising short-term interest rates by late 2013, earlier than expected.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was trading at just under $34,000 a day after falling below $30,000.

Prices of cryptocurrencies plunged after Chinese banks said Monday they would step up enforcement of a government on trading.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 36 cents to $73.21 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 42 cents in London to $74.50 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 110.75 Japanese yen from Tuesday's 110.63 yen. The euro declined to $1.1925 from $1.1936.

