Asian markets mixed ahead of US report on August employment

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after soft U.S. jobs data fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus.

Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Seoul and Sydney declined. Hong Kong was little-changed.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Wednesday, pushed up by gains for tech and communications stocks.

The spread of the coronavirus's delta variant and anti-disease measures have depressed hiring and consumer confidence. But that has reassured some investors the Fed and other central banks might postpone plans to wind down easy credit and other stimulus that has supported stock prices.

Ahead of U.S. employment data due out Friday, a survey by payroll processor ADP found companies added jobs more slowly than expected in August. A separate survey by the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, showed manufacturing employment declined.

“This seems to reduce the chances of significant outperformance" by Friday's Labor Department report "and supports the stance that Fed tapering may not come until at least November,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.