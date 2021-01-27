Asian shares drop after US stocks' worst day since October

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares skidded on Thursday as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October.

Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China declined Thursday. The region is looking ahead to earnings season for a read on how companies are faring amid COVID-19 infections, which have been relatively low in some nations such as New Zealand, compared to other global regions.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell nearly 1.1% in morning trading to 28,321.89. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.9% to 6,651.90. South Korea's Kospi sank 0.8% to 3,097.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% to 28,975.69, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.8% to 3,544.59.

The slow majority held by Democrats in the Senate has raised doubts over how soon the economy will get an infusion of fresh support after President Joe Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package. The plan might also be scaled back.

“Investors will likely focus on the pace of vaccinations around the globe while also keeping an eye on the progress of President Biden’s fiscal rescue plan that may be facing some roadblocks in the U.S. Senate,” Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists at ING, said in a report.