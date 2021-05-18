Asian shares drop, tracking Wall Street decline led by tech

Higher interest rates drag on most of the stock market, but they are particularly painful for stocks, especially technology shares, considered the most expensive and those bid up for profits expected far into the future.

Retailers are among the last companies due to report first-quarter results, with several of them set to do so this week, including Target and Lowe's.

On Tuesday, Walmart rose 2.2% after the giant retailer’s results beat estimates as online shopping surged from a year earlier.

AT&T fell 5.8% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 and continued a two-day slide after the company announced it would spin off its Warner media assets into a new company with Discovery Communications.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude fell 79 cents to $64.70 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 78 cents to $65.49 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 67 cents to $68.04 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 108.97 Japanese yen from 108.89 yen. The euro slipped to $1.2224 from $1.2226.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

