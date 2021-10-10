Asian shares mostly higher despite lingering energy worries

The rally could be short-lived as other worries remain. Like Europe, Asia is seeing fuel shortages that could hinder recoveries from the pandemic.

“The energy crisis also continues, with India and China both flagging blackouts that will hit supply chains from another angle, and China seeing massive flooding in the coal-producing region it is relying on to keep the lights running,” RaboResearch said in a market commentary.

The weak U.S. jobs report Friday raised questions about the Federal Reserve's timeline for paring back its immense support for markets. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,391.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%, to 34,746.25, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.5%, to 14,579.54.

Much of Wall Street had assumed that the job market had improved enough for the Fed to soon begin paring back its monthly purchases of bonds meant to hold down longer-term interest rates. But Friday’s jobs report showed that employers added just 194,000 jobs last month, well short of the 479,000 that economists expected.

Inflation remains a concern, and many investors still expect the Fed to stick to its timetable.