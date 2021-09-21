Asian shares mostly lower after mixed trading on Wall Street

Asian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday after major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Taiwan but rose in Sydney. Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-supportive monetary policy unchanged, as expected.

Investors are waiting to see the Federal Reserve’s latest assessment of the economy and keeping an eye on troubled Chinese developer Evergrande, which is struggling to meet debt payments.

A late-afternoon burst of buying on Wall Street faded in the final minutes of trading Tuesday, leaving the major stock indexes mixed. The S&P 500 ended down a bit less than 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6% to 29,665.42, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.8% to 3,585.24. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,310.10. Shares fell 2.4% in Taiwan and also declined in Singapore. But benchmarks rose in Indonesia and Malaysia.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged higher to 1.33% from 1.32% late Tuesday.