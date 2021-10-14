Asian shares rise after technology-powered rally on Wall St

The report came a day after the government said inflation at the consumer level rose 5.4% in September from a year ago, matching the highest rate since 2008.

The market largely took the inflation reports in stride, which suggests investors may be feeling more at ease since the Federal Reserve has signaled it may begin to taper the unprecedented financial support it has been giving the economy since the early days of the pandemic and eventually begin raising its benchmark interest rate in order to combat rising inflation.

Investors will get an update on how higher prices may be affecting consumer spending when the Commerce Department reports retail sales for September on Friday.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52% from 1.55% late Wednesday.

In other trading on Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 44 cents to $81.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It surged 87 cents to $81.31 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, added 49 cents to $84.49 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar strengthened to 113.92 Japanese yen from 113.67 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1610 from $1.1596.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

