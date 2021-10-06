Asian shares rise as receding debt fears spur Wall St rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after signs of progress on resolving the standoff in Congress over the debt ceiling.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.6% in morning trading to 27,972.58. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.8% to 7,262.30. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.3% to 2,944.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.2% to 24,491.36. Trading was closed in Shanghai for a Chinese national holiday.

Stephen Schwartz, a senior director at Fitch, said he believes the regional economy will start to recover with the growing vaccination efforts in Asia, which mean restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus will get lifted.

But southern and southeastern Asia, where vaccination rollouts have lagged, remain vulnerable to COVID-19 “pandemic-related setbacks." Recent problems in China's property sector are another risk, he added.

“Slower growth in China, together with the tapering we expect by the U.S. Fed, could have broader negative repercussions, especially for the region’s emerging and frontier markets,” he said.