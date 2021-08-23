Asian shares rise but momentum fizzles on virus worries

"Risk-on sentiments largely followed through with the positive lead from U.S. indices overnight. Some catchup growth may be on watch, considering that Asian markets have been diverging in performance from their Western counterparts since June. Ongoing Covid-19 risks continue to be prevalent," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, lifted by technology, communication and financial stocks, after spending much of the day within striking distance of its own record high. The benchmark index ended less than 0.2% below its all-time high set a week ago.

Pfizer rose 2.5% after the Food & Drug Administration gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December, but the full approval could convince some reluctant Americans to now get their shot and will likely give local authorities the legal backing to impose mandates.

BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, jumped 9.6% on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine that uses the same technology, vaulted 7.5%.