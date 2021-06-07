Global shares trade mixed as optimism wears off on US rally

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Monday, as initial euphoria about the gains that closed out last week on Wall Street faded.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% in early trading to 6,509.16. Germany's DAX dipped 0.1% to 15,671.17. But Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2% to 7,085.23. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down nearly 0.1% at 34,718.5. S&P 500 futures fell nearly 0.2% to 4,220.12.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to finish at 29,019.24. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains, inching down 0.2% to 7,281.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4% to 3,252.12. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5% to 28,787.28, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% to 3,599.54.

While life is increasingly returning to something resembling normalcy in the U.S. and Europe, in Asia the pandemic remains a pressing concern, even as vaccine rollouts gather pace.

China reported its exports rose 28% from a year earlier in May while imports jumped 51%, though the pace of increase is slowing after huge gains early in the year.

Much of the regional economy depends of exports to the West and the retreat of the pandemic there is a boost to countries in Asia still battling severe coronavirus outbreaks.