Asian stocks advance after Wall St ends winning streak

A mix of companies that deal with consumer services and products were the biggest drag on the broader market, outweighing gains in communications, industrial and health care stocks.

U.S. stocks have risen on optimism the worst economic impact of the pandemic might be past.

In Washington, Democrats have rallied around Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan for the struggling economy. It includes one-time payments to Americans plus a likely increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 12 cents to $58.24 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 39 cents on Tuesday to $58.36. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 7 cents to $61.02 per barrel in London. It added 53 cents the previous session to $61.09 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 104.60 yen from Tuesday's 104.55 yen. The euro advanced to $1.2128 from $1.2120.

