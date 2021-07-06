Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on weak US services data

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.6% to 3,287.11 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 0.7% to 7,316.00.

New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P lost 0.2% to 4,343.54 on Tuesday, led by losses for banks and energy companies. The index is up 15.6% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 34,577.37. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2% to 14,663.64.

The ISM purchasing managers' index fell to 60.1 from May's record 64.0 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was well below the 63.3 expected by forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Travel, hospitality and other services industries have enjoyed a boom as U.S. restrictions on consumer activity ease.

That pushed up U.S. prices, but the latest measure could support the Federal Reserve's position that the inflation spike is temporary. That could help to reassure investors the Fed and other central banks won't feel pressure to cool price rises by rolling back economic stimulus.