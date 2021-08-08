Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery.

Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high after a government report showed the U.S. job market improving.

Investors have been encouraged by higher U.S. corporate profits and the global spread of coronavirus vaccinations. But the delta variant’s spread has prompted some governments to reimpose controls on business and travel.

China has reimposed travel controls as it tries to stop a rash of outbreaks. Australia's two most populous states have told the public to stay home except to go to work or for a handful of other reasons.

“The right question for everyone to be asking, including financial market participants, is when lockdowns will come to other economies,” said Carl B. Weinberg of High Frequency Economics in a report. “This is central bankers’ worst nightmare coming true.”

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,475.78 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 26,406.36.