Asian stocks higher as investors watch corporate earnings

“The inflation pressures we expected are here — and are persistent,” researchers at the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a report.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,486.46. The index gained 1.8% last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points, or 0.1%, to 35,258.61. The Nasdaq rose 124.47, or 0.8%, 15,021.81.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6% and Target rose 3.2%.

Those gains were tempered by losses for health care and other companies. Medical device vendor Medtronic fell 5.5%.

The S&P 500 is within roughly 1.1% of its Sept. 2 all-time high.

Also Tuesday, the Commerce Department was due to report on September housing starts.

On Monday, Toyota Motor Co. rose 1.3% after announcing plans to build a $1.3 billion factory in the United States to make batteries for electric and gas-electric hybrid vehicles. TV station owner Sinclair Broadcasting fell 2.9% after reporting a data breach.