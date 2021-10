Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rises on Congress debt deal

Despite that, “concerns around the U.S. funding its government have far from dissipated," Mizuho Bank’s Venkateswaran Lavanya said in a report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% to 34,754.94. The Nasdaq added 152.10 points to 14,654.02.

Earlier, the S&P 500 swung between gains and losses of more than 1% for four days due to anxiety about the debt fight in Washington.

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported the number of people applying for unemployment fell last week.

Earlier, Fed officials responded to a spike in inflation by saying they wanted to be sure a recovery was established before withdrawing stimulus. Stronger employment might add to pressure for prices to rise faster, which investors worry might prompt the Fed and other central banks to wind down stimulus that has boosted stock prices.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.09 to $79.39 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 87 cents on Thursday to $78.30. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced 99 cents to $82.94 per barrel in London. It added 87 cents the previous session to $81.95.

The dollar rose to 111.89 yen from Thursday's 111.63 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1554 from $1.1550.

