Asian stocks mixed ahead of US inflation data

Over on Wall Street, financial and industrial companies helped lift the market, amid a pullback in technology stocks.

The S&P 500 recovered from an early slip and added 0.1% to 4,436.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 35,264.67. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.5% to 14,788.09.

Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields edged higher. Banks benefit from higher yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.35% from 1.31% late Monday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 13 cents to $68.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, shed 12 cents to $70.51 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 110.64 yen from Tuesday's 110.54 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1729 from $1.1727.

“A strong reading in the headline and core U.S. Consumer Price Index could keep supporting the USD in the short term,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

“It might put some pressure on U.S. yields, which could change the global market flows for the weeks ahead as traders might have to review U.S. inflation expectations and reprice the Fed’s future actions,” he added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.