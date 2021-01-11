Asian stocks mixed as markets watch for Biden stimulus plan

India's Sensex opened down 0.1% at 49,214.12. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets retreated.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined 0.7% to 3,799.61, breaking a four-day streak of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.3% to 31,008.69. The Nasdaq composite slid 1.3% to 13,036.43.

U.S. markets shrugged off the attack on the Capitol in Washington by Trump supporters who were trying to block final confirmation of Biden's victory.

“I believe stocks were looking ahead to better days, expecting a robust economic recovery once there is broad distribution of vaccines,” said Kristina Hooper of Invesco in a report.

The market's record-setting run means stocks and other investments are even more expensive, leaving critics to say they’ve gone too high.

Stocks in the S&P 500 are trading at roughly 29 times their earnings, well above their average of 18 times over the past decade.

The gains come despite negative U.S. economic news. Employers cut more jobs last month than they added for the first time since the start of the pandemic last spring.