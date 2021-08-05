Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery.
Weber Inc. CEO Chris Scherzinger poses beside a giant grill outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to his company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed encouraging jobs market data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Asian stock markets sank Friday after Wall Street rose to a high as investors waited for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy.
By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Friday after Wall Street rose to a high as investors waited for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy.
Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea retreated. Tokyo was up less than 0.1%.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained after investors were encouraged Thursday by a decline in U.S. unemployment claims. They were watching for Friday's monthly employment report for an indication of how new disease flareups and renewed anti-disease curbs might be affecting hiring and wages.
“The jobs report will be the key highlight to end the week” amid conflicting market indicators that “put more uncertainty” on whether hiring expectations can be met, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,444.19 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.4% to 26,093.53. Chinese stocks have been hurt by a spate of anti-monopoly and data security campaigns launched by Beijing against tech companies.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added less than 0.1% to 27,744.24 after Japanese labor cash earnings edged lower in June for the first time in four months.
The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.3% to 3,265.92 and the ASX-S&P 200 in Sydney was little-changed at 7,510.90. New Zealand declined while Singapore and Indonesia advanced.