Austin police identify protester shot, killed by driver

Manley said the driver and several witnesses told police Foster approached the driver side window of the vehicle and pointed an assault rifle at the driver.

The driver said they shot Foster and drove off, police said.

Manley said the driver called 911 and reported the incident. That person was taken into custody but later released. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.

The second round of shots was fired by protesters who witnessed the shooting, Manley said. The shooter fired at the car while it drove away. That person was also taken into custody but later released, Manley said.

In an interview with ABC's “Good Morning America," Sheila Foster said Garrett was her son and he had been a regular at the protests with his fiancée.

“They've been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days," she said.

Sheila Foster said she was told her son was pushing his fiancee, who uses a wheelchair, through an intersection when the suspect was driving “erratically" through the crowd. She said she was told the driver shot her son three times.

The shooting happened during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0