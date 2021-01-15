Australia grants Joe the Pigeon a reprieve after US group declares leg band was a fake

Acting Australian Prime Minister Michael McCormack had earlier said there would be no mercy if the pigeon was from the United States.

"If Joe has come in a way that has not met our strict biosecurity measures, then bad luck Joe, either fly home or face the consequences," McCormack said.

Martin Foley, health minister for Victoria state where Joe is living, had called for the federal government to spare the bird even if it posed a disease risk.

"I would urge the Commonwealth's quarantine officials to show a little bit of compassion," Foley said.

Andy Meddick, a Victorian lawmaker for the minor Animal Justice Party, called for a "pigeon pardon for Joe."

"Should the federal government allow Joe to live, I am happy to seek assurances that he is not a flight risk," Meddick said.

Melbourne resident Kevin Celli-Bird, who found the emaciated bird in his backyard, was surprised by the change of nationality but pleased that the bird he named Joe would not be destroyed.

"I thought this is just a feel-good story and now you guys want to put this pigeon away and I thought it's not on, you know, you can't do that, there has got to be other options," Celli-Bird said of the threat to euthanize.