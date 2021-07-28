Belarus opposition leader seeks new US, European sanctions

Leading opposition figures have been jailed -- including Tsikhanouskaya’s husband who had sought the presidency -- or been forced to leave the country, while independent media outlets have had their offices searched and their journalists arrested.

The West responded to the crackdown by imposing sanctions on Belarus. The European Union and the U.S. ramped up restrictions after Belarus in May diverted a passenger jet to Minsk to arrest a dissident journalist. The government in neighboring Lithuania has accused Belarusian authorities of organizing a flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa in retaliation.

Tsikhanouskaya explained that Lukashenko’s power is based on money and law enforcement, and the opposition is now seeking to put pressure on the economy, which would cut one of these pillars, by urging even tougher sanctions.

“Economic pressure on the regime, on cronies, on sectors like oil, potash, steel, wood, financial sphere -- this constant pressure will help to split allies inside the regime,” she said.

“Any trigger can happen,” Tsikhanouskaya said. “We are listening to the people on the ground, what they are prepared for, and impatience of people is growing, and nobody know what can be the trigger for new mass demonstrations for fall of this regime.”