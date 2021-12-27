Bells toll, tributes pour in for Tutu; director of 'Dallas Buyers Club' dies; NFL Week 16 recap

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Cape Town bells toll to honor Archbishop Desmond Tutu's life
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Bells rang at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90.
The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu's life.
“We ask all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu,” said the current Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.
Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.
His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.
Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.
NFL Week 16 recap: Chiefs, Cowboys, Buccaneers clinch division titles
Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle caught two of the TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 on Sunday to clinch their sixth consecutive AFC West title.
Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score and Dallas celebrated clinching the NFC East title before kickoff with a rout of Washington.
Tampa Bay won its first NFC South title since 2007 when Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL in a rout of Carolina.
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1964, the Cleveland Browns break out after a scoreless first half with 17 points in the third quarter and defeat the Baltimore Colts 27-0 f…
