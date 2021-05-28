Biden calls out GOP on infrastructure; rail yard victims remembered; tear-filled 'Friends' reunion

Today is Friday, May 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden asked GOP naysayers in Congress not to "get in the way" of infrastructure plans; 9 rail yard shooting victims remembered; and a review of the tear-filled 'Friends' reunion.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
TOP STORIES
Biden to GOP: 'Don't get in the way' of infrastructure plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his big infrastructure plans as the White House panned a counteroffer from Republican senators to tap unused COVID-19 relief for a more modest investment in roads, highways and other traditional public works projects.
After touring a manufacturing technology center Thursday at a community college in Cleveland, Biden held up a card with the names of Republicans lawmakers who had rejected his coronavirus aid bill in Washington but later promoted its assistance when they were back home in front of voters. He warned them not to play similar games as he pushes this next legislative priority in Congress.
“I’m not going to embarrass anyone, but I have here a list," he said. “If you’re going to take credit for what we’ve done,” he continued, “don’t get in the way of what we need to do.”
Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic
The nine people who were killed in a shooting at a California rail yard were remembered by their families, colleagues and friends as loving, kind-hearted and heroic.
Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said. Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting. Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.
“He was stolen from us,” Megan Staker said of her boyfriend's father, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan. “Our hearts are broken forever.”
Review: A gauzy, tear-filled reunion for 'Friends' actors
NEW YORK (AP) — Toward the end of HBO Max's “Friends” reunion special, host James Corden asks the six actors to imagine what their characters' lives would be like today.
Chandler and Monica would be married. So would Ross and Rachel. With kids, of course. Same with Phoebe. The only mystery was Joey, which actor Matt LeBlanc answered with a joke.
“He probably opened up a sandwich shop in Venice Beach,” he said.
That's when the disappointment of “Friends: The Reunion,” which premieres Thursday on the streaming service, hits you. How cool would it have been to take that journey?
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
