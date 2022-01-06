 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Biden, Congress to mark anniversary of insurrection; Djokovic vs. Australia over vaccine; and more

  • 0

Today is Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Another round of snow and cold air for much of Northern US. Meanwhile, the West continues to see heavy coastal rain and mountain snow. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Capitol Riot Anniversary

The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.

Biden, Congress to mark a year since violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, gathering with lawmakers to remember the violent attack that has fundamentally changed the Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Biden and congressional Democrats will start Thursday in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.

People are also reading…

Biden is expected to speak to the truth of what happened, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and draw a contrast between that and “the lies some have spread since" — a reference to the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election. 

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Australian Open Djokovic

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, and is set to be removed from the country after spending the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up. 

Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a Melbourne hotel waiting for a court ruling and dealing with the prospect of deportation from Australia because of an issue related to his visa application.

The 20-time major champion from Serbia will spend at least another night in immigration detention, probably even the weekend, with his chances of playing in this month's Australian Open in limbo.

With his visa canceled by Australian Border Force officials who rejected his evidence to support a medical exemption from the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules, Djokovic had to trade the practice courts for the law courts on Thursday.

***

MORNING LISTEN

A discussion about "Let's Go Brandon," UFOs and the effect of vaccine mandates:

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 6

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy
Government & Politics
AP

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

  • By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron
Health & Fitness
AP

US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron

  • By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country.

Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots
Health & Fitness
AP

Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

  • By LINDSEY TANNER - AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Afternoons with Grammy. Birthday parties. Meeting other toddlers at the park. Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as an omicron variant-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases makes every encounter seem risky.

8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire
National
AP

8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire

  • By RON TODT and CLAUDIA LAUER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.

US prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure
Health & Fitness
AP

US prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is resigning amid increasing scrutiny over his leadership in the wake of Associated Press reporting that uncovered widespread problems at the agency, including a recent story detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers.

Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia
Health & Fitness
AP

Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

  • By JOHN PYE - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month.

Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by Bucs
National
AP

Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by Bucs

  • By FRED GOODALL - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Brown says he didn't quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the middle of a game, but rather he was cut after refusing to play through an ankle injury that sidelined him for several weeks this season.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Italy Daily Life

People swim in a ball pool in an art exhibition called 'Let's Fly' in the Rome's Balloon Museum, composed entirely of balloon and inflatable artworks, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 6

Today in history: Jan. 6

In 2021, supporters of Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol …

Today in sports history: Jan. 6

Today in sports history: Jan. 6

In 1994, Nancy Kerrigan is attacked after practice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans Do Not Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Riot As One People

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News