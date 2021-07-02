Biden consoles Surfside families; Boy Scouts reach deal with victims; Dodgers to visit White House

Today is Friday, July 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: President Biden met with first responders and comforted families during a visit to the condo collapse site in Surfside, Florida; Boy Scouts of America reaches $850 million agreement with the victims of sex abuse; and the World Series champion L.A. Dodgers will visit Biden at the White House today.

TOP STORIES

'Waiting is unbearable': Biden consoles Surfside families

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden drew on his own experiences with grief and loss to comfort families affected by the Florida condo collapse, telling them to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors paused early Thursday, a week after the building came down.

Addressing some of the families touched by the tragedy, Biden spoke in deeply personal terms as he offered his prayers and support in the private meeting.