Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul

"We believe we have the ability to get that done by the end of the month," he said, referring to the unspecified number of American citizens who are seeking to leave. He said several hundred were evacuated on Monday and that "several thousand" have gotten out since the airlift began. He would not be more specific.

U.S. allies and other countries also are conducting evacuations, and would have to shut down their operations and leave before U.S. troops do.

About 21,600 people were flown safely out of Taliban-held Afghanistan in the 24-hour period that ended early Tuesday, the White House said. That compares with about 16,000 the previous day.

Thirty-seven U.S. military flights — 32 C-17s and 5 C-130s — carried about 12,700 evacuees. An additional 8,900 people flew out aboard 57 flights by U.S. allies.

Amid the tense operation to get people out of the country, CIA Director William Burns secretly swooped into Kabul on Monday to meet with the Taliban's top political leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

