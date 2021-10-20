 Skip to main content
Biden focuses on families, climate in trimmed $2T plan; queen cancels trip, rests; NBA tips off
Biden focuses on families, climate in trimmed $2T plan; queen cancels trip, rests; NBA tips off

A level 5 out of 5 atmospheric river event is forecast to impact the West Coast through the beginning of next week. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has how much rain and snow can be expected.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, left, and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., right, and other lawmakers, walk out of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to talk with reporters following their meeting with President Joe Biden. 

Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scaling down his “build back better” plans, President Joe Biden has described a more limited vision to Democratic lawmakers of a $2 trillion government-overhaul package with at least $500 billion to tackle climate change and money for middle-class priorities — child tax credits, paid family leave, health care and free pre-kindergarten.

And he expects negotiations to wrap up as soon as this week.

The president met privately into the evening Tuesday with nearly 20 centrist and progressive lawmakers in separate groups as Democrats appeared ready to abandon what had been a loftier $3.5 trillion package for a smaller, more workable proposal that can unite the party and win passage in the closely divided Congress.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Britain Royals Global Investment Summit

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. 

Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,'' and disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland for engagements Wednesday and Thursday.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,'' the palace said.

***

Nets Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks for a shot next to Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. 

NBA opener: Bucks begin title defense with win over Nets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks didn't let the celebration of the franchise's first NBA championship in half a century distract them as they opened their title defense.

In his first game since scoring 50 points in a title-clinching Game 6 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns, Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Bucks to a 127-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

“We're part of history,” Antetokounmpo said. “I'm excited. But now it's over with. We've got to focus on building good habits, keep moving forward and keep playing good basketball and hopefully we can repeat this again this year, next year and all the years that we're going to be here down the road.”

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 20

Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
Government & Politics
AP

Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely

  • By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scaling down his ambitious domestic agenda, President Joe Biden has described a more limited vision to Democratic lawmakers of his $2 trillion package for addressing climate change and expanding social services.

Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip
Entertainment
AP

Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip

  • By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Government & Politics
AP

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre
National
AP

Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre

  • By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
  • Updated
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz is scheduled to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 shooting massacre at a Florida high school, as his attorneys turn their focus to saving him from a death sentence.

Negotiations drag on over 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
National
AP

Negotiations drag on over 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

  • By DÁNICA COTO and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA Associated Press
  • Updated
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Negotiations stretched into a fourth day seeking the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang that is demanding $1 million ransom per person.

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals
World
AP

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.

46 dead after heavy rains, landslides in northern India
World
AP

46 dead after heavy rains, landslides in northern India

  • By BISWAJEET BANERJEE Associated Press
  • Updated
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 46 people have died and several are missing after floods triggered by heavy rains hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Wednesday.

Fox News' Cavuto tests positive for COVID-19, urges vaccines
National
AP

Fox News' Cavuto tests positive for COVID-19, urges vaccines

  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto tested positive for COVID-19, which he said was surprising but made him grateful that he was vaccinated.

Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2
Professional Baseball
AP

Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2

  • By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
BOSTON (AP) — Six outs from falling behind 3-1 in the AL Championship Series and facing elimination in Game 5 in Boston — where the Red Sox had yet to lose this postseason — the Houston Astros offense awakened.

Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1
Professional Baseball
AP

Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1

  • By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger keeps erasing a forgettable regular season, with his latest big swing putting the Los Angeles Dodgers right back in the NL Championship Series.

Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets
Sports

Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets

  • By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks didn't let the celebration of the franchise's first NBA championship in half a …

Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener
Sports

Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener

  • By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening night in Hollywood went well for three quarters for Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis ag…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Texas-Plane Fire

The remnants of an aircraft, which caught fire soon after a failed take-off attempt at Houston Executive Airport, are seen just north of Morton Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire. Texas. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 20

Today in history: Oct. 20

In 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee opened hearings into alleged Communist influence and infiltration in the U.S. motion pictu…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

